Sweden detains person suspected of terrorism offence

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Swedish police on Wednesday detained a person suspected of a terrorism related crime, a national prosecutor said on Friday.

"We are now working unconditionally and intensively on the investigation," senior prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

The suspected crime took place in August, Ljungqvist told TV4 News without elaborating.