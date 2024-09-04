Belarus says it has detained Japanese intelligence agent

Belarus says it has detained Japanese intelligence agent

Wed, 04 Sep 2024

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Japanese intelligence agent has been detained in Belarus, Russian news agency TASS said on Wednesday, citing Belarusian state-owned TV channel Belarus 1.

The individual was allegedly involved in gathering intelligence on social and economic conditions in Belarus, the implementation of China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative and the situation along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. The report said he was filming military infrastructure.