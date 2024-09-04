London firefighters dealt with tower block blaze

World World London firefighters dealt with tower block blaze

London firefighters dealt with tower block blaze

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 18:34:44 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Fire Brigade said it had tackled a blaze at a residential tower block in the south east of the capital on Wednesday, adding that there were no reports of any injuries.

"Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a block of flats on Rosenthal Road in Catford. Two flats were alight. There are currently no reports of any injuries," the fire brigade said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The incident comes on the day a public inquiry published its report on the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people died.