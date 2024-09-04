Protesters gather in Tel Aviv again to pressure government to reach a deal

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 17:21:38 PKT

NEW YORK (AP ) - Large protests continued in Tel Aviv, Israel, for a third consecutive night Tuesday as hundreds took to the streets to call on the government to reach a cease-fire deal that would bring home the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

The protests have come after the Israeli military said six hostages were killed by their captors in Gaza just as troops were closing in on their location. Many Israelis blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the mounting number of dead hostages and are calling for a cease-fire agreement to free the remaining hostages.

Meanwhile, the U.S. says it is working on a new cease-fire and hostage deal proposal with its Egyptian and Qatari counterparts. And the United Nations Security Council plans to convene Wednesday to discuss the war.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military announced it had killed a Hamas militant who appeared in a widely viewed video from Oct. 7, where he was seen drinking from a bottle of cola in front of two children wounded in a grenade attack that had just killed their father.

The military identified the militant as Ahmed Fozi Wadia, a commander in a Hamas commando battalion. The Israeli military said aircraft on Saturday struck a compound in Gaza City where Hamas militants were operating, killing eight militants, including Wadia.

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage in their Oct. 7 attack, which triggered the war in Gaza which is now in its 11th month and has killed more than 40,000 people, according to Gaza health officials.