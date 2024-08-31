Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills at least six

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 07:43:31 PKT

MOSCOW (Agencies) - Russian strikes killed at least six people in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, local officials said on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had dropped a guided bomb on the city and reiterated his call for Western allies to allow long-range attacks on Russian military air bases. Later Friday, Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Belgorod border region killed at least five and wounded 37, the region's governor said.

A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv hit a residential building and a playground, killing six people and injuring at least 55 more, local authorities said.

Ihor Terekhov, the city's mayor, said on Telegram one child was killed in the playground. Three people were killed in the 12-storey apartment block that caught fire as a result of the strike, he said.

About 20 of the injured were in severe condition, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One end of the block was engulfed in black smoke, with many of the upper floors in flames. Several cars parked outside were gutted by fire.

Emergency services and rescue volunteers rushed to carry survivors out of the building. The body of one of the victims lay under a carpet on the ground outside, surrounded by police.

Residents of all ages, some of them covered in blood, sat stunned on benches and walls outside as medics attended to their injuries.

The authorities did not give the circumstances in which the two other people died in the strikes, which hit four areas of the city.

Kharkiv has been the focus of heavy Russian bombing throughout the war, although there had been a drop in intensity in recent weeks, possibly related to a shock incursion launched by Ukrainian forces into Russia's Kursk region.

Ukrainian authorities said that Friday's attack involved five aerial guided bombs launched from planes in Russia's Belgorod region, also known as "glide bombs" which are fitted with a navigation system taking them to their targets.

The weapons are hard to intercept and they have become a fearsome tool in the war in eastern Ukraine in recent months that can cause huge devastation.

UKRAINIAN STRIKES ON BELGOROD KILL AT LEAST FIVE

Also on Friday, Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Belgorod killed at least five and wounded 37, the region's governor said.

"One woman and four men died of their wounds on the spot" after Ukraine hit the city of Belgorod and the surrounding area with "cluster munitions", Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians. Thousands have been killed and wounded during the full-scale invasion Moscow launched in Ukraine in 2022.

In the wake of the Kharkiv strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed a call on Western allies to allow Ukraine to use long-range Western weapons to attack Russian military air bases.

"A strike ... would not have happened if our defence forces had the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft where they are based," Zelensky said on Telegram. "There is no rational reason to restrict Ukraine's defences."

Kyiv says that the most effective way to counter such strikes is to target Russian planes, not the bombs themselves.

