Ukraine's power grid operator head to be dismissed, media reports

(Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo, Vadym Kudrytskyi, is to be dismissed, Forbes Ukraine reported on Friday, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

One source said that Kudrytskyi refused to submit his resignation after the decision was made during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and top officials.

Ukrenergo did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The state-run operator faces the task of keeping Ukraine's electricity grid safe and stable throughout the 2/1-2 years of Russia's full-scale war during which Moscow has targeted the energy sector with multiple strikes.

In the latest attack, Russia fired more than 200 missiles and drones on Monday, mostly targeting energy facilities, Kyiv officials said.