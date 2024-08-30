Three Israelis, two Egyptians injured after fight in Egypt's Taba, sources say
(Reuters) - Three Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers were injured after a fight broke out in the Egyptian town of Taba on the border with Israel on Friday, Egyptian security sources said.
The sources said a physical altercation erupted when an Israeli tourist verbally insulted an Egyptian hotel employee, sparking a melee that involved other tourists and employees.
Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News television channel said one of Egyptian workers had sustained serious injuries.