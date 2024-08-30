In-focus

Three Israelis, two Egyptians injured after fight in Egypt's Taba, sources say

Three Israelis, two Egyptians injured after fight in Egypt's Taba, sources say

World

Three Israelis, two Egyptians injured after fight in Egypt's Taba, sources say

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

(Reuters) - Three Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers were injured after a fight broke out in the Egyptian town of Taba on the border with Israel on Friday, Egyptian security sources said.

The sources said a physical altercation erupted when an Israeli tourist verbally insulted an Egyptian hotel employee, sparking a melee that involved other tourists and employees.

Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News television channel said one of Egyptian workers had sustained serious injuries. 




Related News