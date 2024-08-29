Deadly Israeli raids in West Bank as Gaza war rages

Israel launched a large-scale operation Wednesday in the occupied West Bank.

JENIN (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Israel launched a large-scale operation Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, where the army said it killed Palestinian fighters, as the nearly 11-month-old Gaza war showed no signs of abating.

The military said its forces killed nine militants while the Palestinian Red Crescent reported 10 deaths in the West Bank, where violence has surged during the war sparked by Gaza rulers Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

The war has killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, and caused widespread destruction and displacement.

Armoured columns entered two refugee camps, in Tulkarem and Tubas, as well as Jenin where an AFP correspondent said gunfire and explosions were heard into the evening.

The Red Crescent said Israeli forces killed 10 people and wounded 22 in the raids. Its West Bank chief Younes al-Khatib said ambulances came under Israeli fire and "one of our staffers was hit".

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the Israeli operations took place "in close proximity to four hospitals" and at least some "have been surrounded", affecting the movement of medical teams.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas cut short a visit to Saudi Arabia and headed home to "follow up on the latest developments", Palestinian official media said.

Jordan's King Abdullah II told visiting US lawmakers a Gaza truce was needed "to stop the cycle of violence in the region", according to a royal statement.

Violence also raged in the Gaza Strip, where the civil defence agency reported at least 12 dead in Israeli strikes, and in Lebanon where Israel's military said it killed a "significant" Palestinian militant.

ISRAEL ACCUSES IRAN

In the West Bank, a Tulkarem municipality official said the scale of the destruction was "very big".

Israeli forces "attacked the infrastructure, in particular in the city of Tulkarem and the Nur Shams camp" and "destroyed" water and sewage systems, Hakim Abu Safiyeh told AFP.

Israeli bulldozers dug up asphalt from the streets, with the army saying it was looking for roadside bombs.

The army reported no casualties on its side in exchanges with militants.

The military carries out daily raids in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, but it is rare for these to happen in multiple cities simultaneously.

According to army spokesman Nadav Shoshani, Wednesday's operation was not "extremely different" from regular activity.

But Foreign Minster Israel Katz called it "a war" aiming to "dismantle Iranian-Islamic terror infrastructure".

Posting on X, he accused Iran -- Israel's main regional foe which backs Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon -- of seeking to "establish an eastern front against Israel" in the West Bank.

The UN Human Rights Office said Israel's raids risk "deepening the already catastrophic situation" in the West Bank.

Since October 7, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 637 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to UN figures, and Palestinian attacks have killed at least 19 Israelis, officials say.

Washington on Wednesday announced sanctions on an Israeli settler group the State Department said was involved in violence against Palestinians and the forced displacement of some 250 villagers earlier this year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he viewed the new sanctions "with utmost severity", and was "in a pointed discussion with the US".

The Israeli military separately admitted it had "failed" to respond on time to a settler attack on August 15 that killed a Palestinian in the West Bank village of Jit.

'EXPANSION OF WAR'

Jordan, which borders the West Bank and Israel to the east, called for international action to stop "the radicalism of this Israeli government".

Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian Islamist movement allied with Hamas which has a strong presence in the northern West Bank, denounced an "open war" by Israel.

Israel's military later said a strike in the Syria-Lebanon border area killed a "significant" Islamic Jihad operations officer. A Syrian war monitor reported four dead.

In Gaza, medical charity Doctors Without Borders said "nearly 650 patients have fled" the area around Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital in Deir el-Balah following Israeli evacuation orders.

Dujarric said a UN humanitarian vehicle was struck by Israeli military gunfire on Tuesday even though it was "part of a convoy that had been fully coordinated" with the army.

An Israeli military spokesman had no immediate comment.

The UN's World Food Programme said it was pausing its staff movements in Gaza "until further notice" after the "totally unacceptable" incident.

Hamas's October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Palestinian militants also seized 251 during the attack, 103 of whom are still captive in Gaza including 33 the military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,534 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

Mediation seeking an end to the war continued in Qatar where an Israeli delegation was present Wednesday, said a source close to the negotiations.

In central Gaza's Nuseirat, Samia Baker said the makeshift displacement camp she now lives in "is the street of death".

"We have no water, the children have no food, no clothes, we have nothing. We appeal to the world to help us get out of this place. Our children are dying."

