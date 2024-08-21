Mexico's Sheinbaum: judicial reform won't violate commitments with USMCA trade pact

Wed, 21 Aug 2024

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A judicial reform planned by Mexico's government will not violate the country's commitments with the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday.

The controversial reform, set for a vote in September, aims to ensure that judges, including all Supreme Court justices, are elected through a popular vote.

Sheinbaum, who takes office in October, has defended outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's judicial proposal, saying she agrees judges should be elected.

Mexico's federal judiciary workers were on their third day of a strike on Wednesday in protest of the reform.

Markets have been spooked by the proposed reforms, with worries contributing to Mexico's peso weakening over 2% by midday on Wednesday.