Japan ruling LDP to hold leadership election on Sept 27, Fuji TV says

Incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to step down in September

Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 09:42:55 PKT

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is finalising its plans to hold the party's leadership election on Sept. 27, Fuji TV reported on Monday.

The party's leader will almost certainly become Japan's Prime Minister because of the LDP's majority in the lower house.

Incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to step down in September, ending a three-year term marred by public disaffection over political scandals.