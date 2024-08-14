Brazil nods to 'long-term partnership' with China

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he will discuss a "long-term strategic partnership" with China when he meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this year in Brazil.

Lula mentioned at an event that China, Brazil's top trade partner, is aiming to talk to the South American country about its Belt and Road Initiative. He signaled that Brazil would be open to joining the initiative.

The leftist leader will receive Xi for a state visit in Brasilia following the G20 leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Lula noted, however, that he does not want his country's ties with China to compromise its relationship with the United States. Brazil and the US are the two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere.

"We want our economy to be stronger than ever, so we need to find partners," Lula said. "Do not think that I want to pick a fight with the US. On the contrary, I want the U.S. on our side as much as I want China."

Brazil and China are both members of the BRICS group of major emerging economies.

Lula also said that he is set to visit Japan in March 2025, amid efforts from his government to boost diplomatic ties.