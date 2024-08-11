Sudanese consultations with US on peace talks conclude without agreement, official says

A delegation from the Sudanese government traveled to Jeddah on Friday

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's consultations with the US concluded without reaching an agreement on whether a delegation representing the army or the government will participate in peace talks in Geneva on Aug 14, the head of Sudan's delegation said on Sunday.

A delegation from the Sudanese government traveled to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Friday to consult with the US regarding its invitation to the talks to end the 15-month war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.