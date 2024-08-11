Yasin Malik decides to argue in person before Delhi High Court

Yasin Malik has decided to argue in person and refused to hire the services of lawyer in DHC.

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – The decision of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to represent himself in court has been widely criticized as a blow to the Indian justice system.

The Indian government’s request for the death penalty for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik will be heard on September 15 in the Delhi High Court.

Although Malik will not be physically present in court due to restrictions, he will appear via video link during the hearing.

His decision exposed the justice system of India claiming to be the world's largest democracy and provide an ample proof that he has no trust in the Indian judicial system.

Following his decision, the court has adjourned the hearing of his case till September 25.

Yasin Malik is serving a sentence on false charges of murder and provision of financial assistance to militants.