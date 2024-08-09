Scholar calls 'very unfortunate' inviting Israel to Hiroshima nuclear bombing anniversary

"The city does not grasp the fact it was victimised in a way Palestinians have been victimised"

ISTANBUL (Anadolu) – An invitation for Israel to attend an annual peace event in Hiroshima to mark the US nuclear bombing of the Japanese city was "very unfortunate," a leading legal scholar said.

"It is very unfortunate that Hiroshima does not grasp the fact it was victimised in a way Palestinian people have been victimised by Israel," said Richard Falk, an American professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University.

Falk's comments to Anadolu come as the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are commemorating 79th anniversary of 1945 atomic bombing by the US.

While Nagasaki has refused to invite Tel Aviv, Hiroshima hosted Israeli officials on Tuesday.

Nagasaki is holding a similar event today (Friday).

The US dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima, the site of the world's first atomic bombing, on Aug. 6, 1945, and then Nagasaki, resulting in the deaths of at least 140,000 people by the end of that year.

"And what Nagasaki is doing by not inviting Israel to its observance of the bombing in World War II is to make a statement that it does not want to be identified with a government that behaves that way," Falk said, referring to Israel's treatment of Palestinians, including its ongoing brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

"That is a very important lesson for the world and is a very interesting way of highlighting two ways of relating to Israel" amid the war on Gaza, said Falk, who in past served as UN special rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territory. "I hope it makes some kind of impact on the world."

Japan has refused to invite Russia and Belarus to similar events as Moscow has been waging war on Ukraine since February 2022.

Hiroshima's local administration has invited Tel Aviv despite accusations of double standards and activists pressing authorities to backtrack on the move.

Local authorities in Hiroshima have called for an "immediate cease-fire in the Palestinian territory."

Several demonstrations have been held against Israel's participation in the program on Tuesday.

Israeli war on Gaza 'changed discourse in Japan'

Saul Takahashi, professor of human rights and peace studies at Osaka Jogakuin University, told Anadolu that there has been "lot of protests and lots of discussions" in Japan about Hiroshima's decision to invite Israel.

This event is where all the countries in the world come together and pray for peace.

So "how can it be that a country that has been found by International Court of Justice to plausibly be committing genocide ... how can it be we invite them (Israel). This is outrageous," Takahashi said.

He said the genocide in Gaza has "changed discourse in Japan for sure."

"People are much more mindful, they are much more paying attention to the Palestine question ... in particular young people and that is big, really big," said the academic.

Recalling his pre-Oct. 7 lectures on Palestine, which were mostly attended by older individuals, Takahashi said: "I was concerned about the future of the movement (regarding Palestine in Japan)."

"But it is completely different. You have young people in the streets, every week and not just in Tokyo but also in smaller cities and that is very big."

Last week, both Iran and Hamas accused Israel of assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, in Iran's capital Tehran, an accusation that Israel has neither confirmed nor denied. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at Israel's involvement.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gazasince an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Nearly 39,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 91,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gazalie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.