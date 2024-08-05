Bangladesh celebrates as PM Hasina flees amid unrest

Atmosphere in Dhaka was electric as the news of Hasina's exit spread

(Web Desk) – Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Dhaka on Monday, celebrating the dramatic departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who reportedly fled Bangladesh amid mounting calls for her resignation.

In an address to the nation, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced on Monday the formation of an interim government following talks with political parties.

Local media showed images of crowds storming the prime minister’s official residence in Dhaka, overturning furniture, smashing glass door panels, and carrying off books and other items.

The atmosphere in Dhaka was electric as the news of Hasina's exit spread. Defying a nationwide curfew, crowds surged into iconic areas like Shahbag, Kawran Bazar, and Farmgate, eventually converging at the Prime Minister's residence, Ganabhaban.

In a display of public defiance, some celebrants even climbed onto armoured personnel carriers, symbolically taking control of the streets that had seen so much bloodshed in recent weeks.

