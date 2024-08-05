North Korea's Kim oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the delivery of 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers to front-line troops, state media KCNA reported on Monday, which Seoul said could be used to threaten South Korea.

The launchers have been described by state media as a modern tactical attack weapon personally designed by Kim and ready to be transferred to Korean People's Army units on the border with the South.

North Korea said it test-fired a new tactical ballistic missile last month.

"We believe (the missile launchers) are intended to be used in various ways, such to attack or threaten South Korea," Lee Sung-joon, spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a media briefing, noting deployment near the border would mean the range was not long.

Photographs released by KCNA showed rows of launchers lined up besides red banners that called for victory under floodlights at the event held at night and attended by Kim.

In a speech, Kim blamed the United States for creating a "nuclear-based military block" that forced his country to further strengthen military capabilities.

A spokesperson for Seoul's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile programmes were the primary threat to peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

Cha Du Hyeogn, a principal research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said that Pyongyang wanted to show it had the capacity to strike its neighbour.

"South Korea talks of the US extended nuclear deterrence commitment or its three-pronged deterrence system and North Korea is showing it seeks to have the ability to attack that cannot be managed by such (systems)," said Cha.