Pakistani set ablaze in Canada is critical, says media

CANADA (Web Desk) – A Pakistani-Canadian businessman, who was set on fire by an unidentified man in Surrey, is in a critical condition, local media reported.

Rahat Rao was set on fire by a man in his mid-20s on Friday last, police said.

According to media reports, Rahat has been running a forex business in the Surrey Central area.

Quoting sources, the media report added that the incident happened after a person visited his office for some "money exchange". The man then set Rahat on fire and ran away.

There are speculations that Rahat was set on fire after a failed robbery bid.

It is reported that Rahat had been participating in protests following the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year.

Nijjar was reportedly shot dead by Indian government agents for running a campaign for separate homeland for Sikhs – Khalistan – carved out in Punjab.

In September 2023, Rahat was questioned in connection with the murder of Nijjar. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had received some secret information about threat to his life and reportedly asked him to install more CCTV cameras for his security.