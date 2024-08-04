Britain to hold international investment summit on Oct 14

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will bring together up to 300 industry leaders

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new government said it will hold an international investment summit on October 14.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will bring together up to 300 industry leaders to catalyse investment in the UK, the British government said in a statement.

Business minister Jonathan Reynolds is expected to argue to investors that the UK is a mature trading partner that will allow UK businesses to plan for sustained investment and economic growth over the next decade, the statement added.

Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party returned to government after 14 years in opposition in a landslide victory at a July 4 election, has made economic growth the central mission of his government.

Starmer said he wants to raise overall economic growth to around 2.5% a year, similar to Britain's pre-financial crisis average.