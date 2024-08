Israel advances most West Bank settlements in decades: EU

Plans for 12,349 housing units moved towards approval in the West Bank, the EU office said.

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israel advanced last year to the highest number of settlements in the occupied West Bank since the Oslo Accords of the 1990s, the European Union's representative office in the Palestinian territories said on Friday (Aug 2).

Plans for 12,349 housing units moved towards approval in the West Bank, the EU office said, warning of the impact on a potential two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Another 18,333 units moved forward in the planning process in annexed east Jerusalem, the EU office said.

The total – 30,682 units in both the West Bank and east Jerusalem – is the highest since 2012, it added.

The report comes at a time of heightened tensions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which has been raging since Oct 7.

"The EU has repeatedly called on Israel not to proceed with plans under its settlement policy and to halt all settlement activities," the EU office said.

"It remains the EU's firm position that settlements are illegal under international law.

"Israel's decision to advance plans for the approval and construction of new settlement units in 2023 further undermines the prospects of a viable two-state solution."

All of Israel's settlements in the West Bank occupied since 1967 are considered illegal under international law, regardless of whether they have Israeli planning permission.

Dozens of unauthorised settlements have sprung up in the territories – ranging from a few tents grouped together to prefabricated huts that have been linked to public electricity and water supplies.

Excluding east Jerusalem, some 490,000 Israeli settlers now live in the West Bank alongside some three million Palestinians. Far-right parties in Israel's governing coalition have pressed for an acceleration of settlement expansion.

Since the start of the Gaza war, violence between Palestinians and Israeli troops and settlers has intensified.

At least 594 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank since Oct 7, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.

At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed by Palestinian attacks in the West Bank over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

The landmark Oslo Accords codified mutual recognition of Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, as well as interim Palestinian self-government.

Last year Norwegian peace worker Jan Egeland, one of the deal's architects, told AFP that he now considered the accords dead.