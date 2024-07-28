Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen's Sanaa

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemenia Airways announced on Sunday that commercial flights from Yemen's Sanaa to Egypt and India will resume starting Sunday evening, Yemen's state news agency SABA said.

Return flights to Cairo will operate once daily, while flights to India will run twice weekly.

The resumption in flights are part of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemen aimed at calming hostilities in Yemen's decade-old civil war.

Flights between Sanaa and Cairo had been halted since late 2016.