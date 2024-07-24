Ukraine tells China it is open to talks if Moscow acts in good faith

BEIJING/KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's top diplomat told China's foreign minister at talks in the southern city of Guangzhou on Wednesday that Kyiv was open to talks with Russia if Moscow was prepared to negotiate in good faith, something he said he saw no evidence of for now.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is the highest ranking Ukrainian official to travel to China since Russia's February 2022 invasion and held talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi for more than three hours, a Ukrainian source in the delegation said.

"Kuleba restated .. that (Kyiv) is ready to engage the Russian side in the negotiation process at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but emphasized that no such readiness is currently observed on the Russian side," his ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops have been inching forward in eastern Ukraine in the 29-month-old invasion ahead of a U.S. election in November that could see the return to the White House of Donald Trump, who has threatened to cut vital aid flows to Ukraine.

China, the world's second largest economy, positions itself as neutral on the war, but declared a "no limits" partnership with Russia days before the 2022 invasion and has hosted President Vladimir Putin for talks, most recently in May.

China has also provided diplomatic backing to Russia and helped keep Russia's wartime economy afloat.

"The talks have just concluded. They lasted for over three hours in total, longer than planned. This was a very deep and concrete conversation," a Ukrainian source in the delegation told Reuters.