Death toll from Ethiopian landslides rises to 157

Tue, 23 Jul 2024

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The death toll from two landslides in southern Ethiopia has risen sharply to 157 and could increase further, a government official said on Tuesday.

A landslide buried people in the Gofa zone in Southern Ethiopia regional state, then a second one engulfed others who had gathered to help on Monday morning.

"Searching is still going on and there are bodies that are yet to be recovered. The area is very challenging," Markos Melese, head of the National Disaster Response agency in Gofa Zone, told Reuters by phone.

On Monday, an official said at least 50 people had died and children and police officers were among the dead.

Footage shared by the local administration showed people digging up bodies with shovels and bare hands.

"The death toll surged after the people who came to rescue also got trapped," said Gofa district administrator Misikir Mitiku. "It is a very sad incident."