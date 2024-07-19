Vietnam Communist Party chief Trong dies at 80, state media says
World
He died early afternoon on Friday
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong has died, state media said on Friday, after holding the country's most powerful position for more than a decade. He was 80.
State media, citing information from Trong's medical team, said he died early afternoon on Friday "after a period of illness".
Vietnam's President To Lam took over Trong's duties on Thursday when the party announced Trong needed to focus on medical treatment.