Kashmiris in Indian-occupied valley mark Accession to Pakistan Day

Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 08:44:02 PKT

SRINAGAR (KMS) – Kashmiris in the Indian occupied valley are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day on Friday (today), with a renewed pledge to continue the plebiscite struggle for Jammu and Kashmir and its complete merger with Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, July 19 is an important day of the Kashmir history, as in 1947 the people of Kashmir had decided their accession to Pakistan even before the partition of Indian sub-continent.

It was on 19th July 1947, genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Abi Guzar area of Srinagar.

The historic resolution called for the accession of the Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing sentiments, religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and aspirations of millions of the Jammu and Kashmir people.