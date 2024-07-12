France seeks govt as PM vows to guard against extremes

World World France seeks govt as PM vows to guard against extremes

France seeks govt as PM vows to guard against extremes

Follow on Published On: Fri, 12 Jul 2024 22:45:34 PKT

Paris (AFP) – France's political parties scrambled Friday to break a parliamentary deadlock brought on by an inconclusive snap election, as the outgoing prime minister vowed to prevent any government with far-right or hard-left members.

A runoff Sunday left the National Assembly without any overall majority, but a broad alliance of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) won the most seats, with 193 in the 577-strong lower chamber.

Voters from different camps joined forces in the runoff to shut the far-right National Rally (RN) out of power in a "republican front", allowing President Emmanuel Macron's followers to claim second place with 164 seats and leaving the far-right in third at 143.

With each of the three blocs controlling roughly one-third of the chamber, political leaders are admitting it may be a long slog to find a government able to survive a no-confidence vote.

RN voters "said what they wanted" while others "said what they wanted nothing to do with," said Jean-Daniel Levy, deputy director of pollster Harris Interactive.

"As things stand, that doesn't result in a mandate," he added.

Macron has rejected LFI demands they should be tasked with forming the next government, appearing to rule out a role for either LFI -- the largest player in the New Popular Front (NFP) left alliance -- or the far-right RN in any new coalition.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal echoed that stance Friday saying that he would seek "to guard against any government" that included RN or LFI ministers.

'Narrowly escaped extinction'

In a document outlining his bid to take the leadership of the Macron-allied "Renaissance" parliamentary group, Attal acknowledged it had "narrowly escaped extinction" in the vote.

As a party group leader, Attal said he would "completely revise our methods and our organisation".

Attal, the only candidate to take over the Renaissance parliamentary leadership, said he hoped to "contribute to the emergence of a majority concerning projects and ideas" in the future parliament.

Renaissance deputies are to elect their new leader on Saturday.

If voted in, Attal said he would rename the formation "Together for the Republic".

The document, seen by AFP, made no mention of Macron, with reports suggesting that Attal is distancing himself from his former mentor, blaming Macron's decision to dissolve parliament and call the election for the political quagmire.

Macron lashed out at his allies on Friday, telling a closed-door meeting that they had made a "disastrous spectacle" of themselves since the snap election.

Participants at the meeting -- attended notably by Attal, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and former prime minister Elisabeth Borne -- told AFP that Macron had urged his allies to give priority "to the nation rather than premature ambition".

As president, Macron, who has just under three years left in his second and final term, is charged with appointing the next prime minister.

The nominee must be able to garner enough support to negotiate the first hurdle, a confidence vote in the National Assembly.

According to political observers, there is a good chance that the current government will remain in place until after the Paris Olympic Games which open on July 26.

'More time needed'

The leftist NFP, which had initially promised to suggest a candidate for prime minister to Macron by the end of the week, on Friday acknowledged that it probably wouldn't be able to.

"I'd rather not set a deadline," said LFI coordinator Manuel Bompard, telling the TF1 broadcaster that "more time may be needed for discussions".

A source within the Socialist party who declined to be named said the LFI had put forward four names, including that of firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon who is unacceptable to all other parties, and controversial even among LFI members.

The Socialists themselves are pushing for their party's boss, Olivier Faure, who they say would be acceptable as prime minister to a broad range of deputies from the left to centre-right.

"Faure or Melenchon? That's the real question," remarked a Socialist official who declined to be named.

RN figurehead, Marine Le Pen, has already threatened that her deputies would reject any government that included LFI or Green ministers.

The RN's vice president Sebastien Chenu said that he saw "no satisfactory solution" to the current standoff "except a kind of technocratic government without political affiliation".