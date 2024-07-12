Africa proposes WTO chief for second term, document shows

Okonjo-Iweala made history by becoming first female chief of 30-year-old trade body

GENEVA (Reuters) - The African Group has asked World Trade Organization (WTO) chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to run for a second term as the head of the global trade watchdog, a document showed on Friday.

Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister, made history by becoming the first female and African chief of the 30-year-old trade body in 2021. Her term formally ends in August 2025 and she has not yet commented publicly on her plans.

"The African Group is of the view that it would be in the best interest of the Organization if the process of reappointment were to start early," according to the document sent by Chad, asking Okonjo-Iweala to make herself available for reappointment.

It cited the need to make progress on outcomes under her tenure ahead of the next major ministerial meeting due to be hosted by Cameroon.

Under WTO rules, Okonjo-Iweala, 70, has until the end of November to decide whether to apply.

Some WTO delegates have privately speculated that she may want to avoid a second term if US presidential candidate Donald Trump wins in November, since his administration opposed her appointment.

Okonjo-Iweala has also previously voiced concerns that some of Trump's proposals could upend the global trading system.