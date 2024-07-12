Finland passes law to block migrants crossing from Russia

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 17:52:12 PKT

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's parliament passed a law on Friday granting border guards the power to block asylum seekers crossing from Russia, after more than 1,300 people arrived in the country, forcing Helsinki to close its border.

Finland has accused neighbouring Russia of weaponising migration by encouraging scores of migrants from countries such as Syria and Somalia to cross the border, an assertion the Kremlin denies.

Helsinki believes Moscow is promoting the crossings in retaliation for Finland joining NATO, which backs Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The right-wing government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said the bill is vital to stop future arrivals, despite the law being at odds with its international human rights commitments.

"This is a strong message to Russia, a strong message to our allies, that Finland takes care of its own security, we take care of the security of the EU border," Orpo told a press conference after the vote.

There have been no new arrivals by asylum seekers since March. Finland shut its land borders with Russia late last year.

Finland's move is similar to steps taken in recent years in other European countries, including Poland and Lithuania, to make it more difficult for migrants to cross the border from Russia and Russia-ally Belarus.

The Finnish bill was passed with 167 votes in favour, 31 against and one abstention. To pass, the proposal needed a two-third majority of given votes in the 200-seat parliament.