Death toll from floods in southern Brazil hits 113

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state has climbed to 113, local civil defense said on Friday, up from 107 in the previous day, while another 146 people were still unaccounted for.

Storms and floods battering the South American country's southernmost state, home to some 10.9 million people, have also left more than 337,000 displaced.