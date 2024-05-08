Blasts and gunfire heard near Rafah crossing, still closed under Israeli control

World World Blasts and gunfire heard near Rafah crossing, still closed under Israeli control

Blasts and gunfire heard near Rafah crossing, still closed under Israeli control

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 May 2024 22:29:37 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) - The Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza was still closed Wednesday, a day after an Israeli tank brigade captured the main entry point for vital humanitarian aid. The United Nations says northern Gaza is already in a “full-blown famine.”

Israel said it reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing between Gaza and Israel early Wednesday. However, the U.N. World Food Program says no aid has entered and there is no one to receive it on the Palestinian side.

Associated Press journalists heard sporadic explosions and gunfire in the area of the Rafah crossing overnight, including two large blasts early Wednesday. The Israeli military reported six launches from Rafah toward the Kerem Shalom crossing on Tuesday.

CIA chief William Burns has been shuttling around the region for talks on a possible agreement for at least a temporary cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Burns met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door negotiations.

The war in Gaza has driven around 80% of the territory’s population of 2.3 million from their homes and caused vast destruction to apartments, hospitals, mosques and schools across several cities. The death toll in Gaza has soared to more than 34,500 people, according to local health officials.

The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250 others. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.