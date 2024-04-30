China, US to hold climate meetings in Washington in May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. climate change diplomat John Podesta said on Tuesday he will meet his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin in Washington in early May, resuming bilateral talks on climate cooperation amid simmering tensions over trade and security.

This is Liu's first visit to Washington in his new role after replacing veteran climate envoy Xie Zhenhua, who stepped down due to health reasons in January.

Liu has spoken with Podesta since he stepped into his new role as the top U.S. climate diplomat earlier this year, replacing former Secretary of State John Kerry. However, the envoys of the world's two biggest emitters have not yet held formal talks.

Podesta told Bloomberg TV he will meet with Liu when he visits the United States.

One source familiar with the visit said Liu will be in Washington from May 8 to May 10. The source said Liu will also travel to New York.

China's foreign ministry also said Liu would visit the United States in a readout from Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to China last week.

Kerry and Xie played a key role in brokering the final outcome at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, agreeing to bilateral language that paved the way for broad acceptance of an agreement by all countries to transition away from fossil fuels.

They also maintained cordial personal ties during periods of tension between the U.S. and China, keeping a diplomatic channel open on climate change.