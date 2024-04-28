WEF Special Meeting to focus on 'global collaboration, growth and energy for development'

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronise the WEF Special Meeting

RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman will patronise the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development which is beginning here on Sunday (today).

According to the WEF, the Special Meeting will be attended by 220 public figures from 60 countries, more than 1,000 world leaders from all sectors and industries in 50 sessions on the themes of collaboration, growth and energy. They will be joined by representatives of more than 10 international organisations and multilateral development banks.

The global leaders, including heads of state and government, and thought leaders from across the public and private sectors, as well as from international organisations, academic institutions, and non-government organisations will participate in the two-day event convened by Saudi Arabia. The Special Meeting, which will focus on three central themes of Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, will address the most pressing present day global development challenges.

The sessions will witness productive dialogues to enhance global collaboration and stimulate collective international action to devise sustainable solutions in a world marked by growing social and economic disparities, as developed nations surpass pre-pandemic levels of activity, while emerging economies continue to play catch-up, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under Global Collaboration, dialogues will explore how to overcome today’s geopolitical upheavals and challenges, especially with the mounting humanitarian crises in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, while looking to foster inclusive dialogues between the Global South and North.

On the topic of Growth, the Special Meeting’s deliberations will examine how the trends of transformation, innovation and economic policy-making are helping to create inclusive growth models through new investment frameworks, while looking to outline solutions to the deepening inequalities between developed and developing economies. Under Energy for Development, leaders attending the meeting will focus on the need to achieve a net-zero future through an inclusive global energy transition.

The Special Meeting marks a continuation of the long-standing technical and policy-making collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the World Economic Forum, and builds on the impact of the Kingdom’s active participation and contributions at the Forum’s annual meetings held in Davos, Switzerland each year.

The agenda of the Special Meeting, which has been designed to revive the spirit of cooperation and collaboration, includes several panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, and represents a unique convergence of global leaders and experts committed to forging a path towards a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable world.

The choice of Riyadh as the host for the WEF Special Meeting is tipped to be as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s global role in fostering international cooperation and collaboration. Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, Riyadh has emerged as a global capital and platform for thought leadership and action, innovation, and solutions that deliver worldwide impact, it was pointed out. – Courtesy WEF/Saudi Gazette