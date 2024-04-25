Red blades atop Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse overnight

(AFP) - The blades atop the red Moulin Rouge windmill, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, fell to the ground in the early hours of Thursday, said firefighters. The collapse, which came just months before the French capital hosts the Olympics, caused no injuries.

There was no risk of further collapse, Paris firefighters said. The reason for the accident was not yet known.

"We don't know what happened, it occurred between 2am and 3am, no one was hurt," a Moulin Rouge spokesperson told Reuters, adding the night's last show had finished at 1:15am.

Images on social media showed the blade unit lying on the street below, with some of the blades slightly bent from the apparent fall.

"Fortunately this happened after closing," a Moulin Rouge official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Every week, the cabaret's technical teams check the windmill mechanism and did not note any problems," the source said, adding that there was no more information on the reason for the collapse.

"It's the first time that an accident like this has happened since" the cabaret first opened its doors on October 6, 1889, the source said.

Birthplace of cancan dance

The Moulin Rouge is best known as the birthplace of the modern form of the can-can dance. With its distinctive red windmill blades, it is one of the most visited landmarks in the city.

Located at the foot of the Montmartre hill in northern Paris, the Moulin Rouge features dance shows for audiences largely composed of tourists.

The accident will add to concerns over whether Paris, one of the most visited cities in the world, is ready to host the thousands more that will arrive during July and August for the Olympic Games.

The only serious accident the landmark has endured was a fire that erupted during works in 1915, which forced the venue to close for nine years.