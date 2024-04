Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after medical checks: state television

World World Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after medical checks: state television

Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after medical checks: state television

Follow on Published On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 23:58:38 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a routine medical checkup on Wednesday.

According to Saudi state-run television, King Salman bin Abdulaziz completed a routine check-up at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital after completing a routine examination, the television reported, citing a statement from the royal court.