Organisers of Jewish pilgrimage in Tunisia cancel annual celebrations over Gaza

TUNIS (Reuters) - An annual Jewish pilgrimage to Tunisia's Djerba synagogue and celebration has been cancelled due to the war in Gaza, the head of the organising committee, Perez Trabelsi, told Reuters on Friday.

Trabelsi added that the committee has reduced the annual pilgrimage to limited rituals only inside the temple, and expects a very small number to arrive from France due to the tense situation in the Middle East.

"How do we celebrate when people die every day?" he said.

The southern island of Djerba – a holiday destination – is home to Africa’s oldest synagogue and the annual pilgrimage, attracting thousands of Jews annually who come from Israel and several European countries.

Mainly Muslim Tunisia is home to one of North Africa’s largest Jewish communities. Although they now number fewer than 1,800 people, Jews have lived in Tunisia since Roman times.

This year's Jewish pilgrimage is scheduled to take place at the end of May

