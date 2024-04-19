What we know so far about the explosions reported in central Iran

What we know so far about the explosions reported in central Iran

It is unclear if Iran had come under attack as no official directly acknowledged the possibility

Published On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 12:50:00 PKT

(AFP, AP, Reuters) - Iran's state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan on Friday, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country. Here's what we know so far.

Iran said it fired air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early on Friday morning, but it was unclear if the country had come under attack as no Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility.

'Three explosions'

Iranian state media said air defence batteries fired in several provinces over reports of drones being in the air.

The Fars news agency reported "three explosions" were heard near Qahjavarestan, near Isfahan airport and the 8th Shekari army airbase, while Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said "several" drones had been "successfully shot down".

Dalirian said on social media platform X there were "no reports of a missile attack".

"Reports indicate there was no major damage or large explosions caused by the impact of any air threat," the official IRNA news agency said.

US media report Israeli strikes

US media quoted unnamed officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on its arch-rival.

NBC and CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter and a US official, respectively, said Israel had provided Washington with advance notice of the strike.

The sources said Washington did not endorse the operation or play any part in its execution.

CNN quoted one official as stating the target was not a nuclear facility.

There was no immediate comment from the White House or Pentagon.

The New York Times quoted anonymous Israeli officials claiming the assault, but there was no official word from the Israeli authorities.

Nuclear facilities 'unharmed'

Iran’s state television said nuclear facilities where Iran has been conducting work – which Tehran says is peaceful but which the West believes is aimed at building a weapon – were unharmed.

The Natanz nuclear site, the centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, is in Isfahan province.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, also said “there is no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites” after the reported blasts.

Flights briefly suspended

Flights were suspended across swathes of Iran on Friday, with the UAE-based flydubai airline cancelling flights to the country, but Tehran's two major airports later resumed service.

Loudspeakers informed customers of the incident at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, online videos purported to show.

The explosions in Iran coincided with the 85th birthday of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Syria strike

Israeli strikes also hit a military position in Syria's south, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

The dawn strikes "targeted a radar installation of the Syrian army" between the provinces of Sweida and Daraa provinces, said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Observatory.

April 13 attack on Israel

Israeli authorities had vowed to respond to Iran's unprecedent April 13 drone and missile attack on Israel, Tehran's first attack to directly target its regional foe.

Israel, backed by its allies, intercepted most of the 300 missiles and drones launched by Iran, and suffered no deaths.

Iran launched its attack in retaliation for the April 1 strike on its consulate in Damascus. In that attack, seven of Iran's Revolutionary Guards including two generals were killed.

After its missile and drone barrage against Israel, Iran had declared the matter concluded. But Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had warned that Tehran would make Israel "regret" any new attack on the Islamic republic.