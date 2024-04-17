Al Qadir Trust case is illegal, fabricated for revenge: PTI chief

World World Al Qadir Trust case is illegal, fabricated for revenge: PTI chief

PTI founder expresses serious concerns about Bahawalnagar incident

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 18:02:42 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said the Al Qadir Trust case is illegal and it will be proved that the case is politically motivated and made for score settling.

Khan, while talking to media outside Adiala Jail, said the hearing of Al Qadir Trust case was held but the media was not allowed in the hearing which was illegal and unconstitutional.

He said the PTI founder expressed serious concerns about the Bahawalnagar incident.

“There is a law of jungle when his house was trespassed, none sought apology,” the PTI founder was quoted as saying.

Khan complained that the PTI’s cases were not being set for hearing in the Supreme Court.

To a question, he said all negotiations would be made public as the PTI had always talked about dialogue.

“We are not being allowed to hold meetings, despite that we will hold conventions and rallies,” he said.

