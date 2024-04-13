Haiti decrees transitional council aimed at restoring calm

World World Haiti decrees transitional council aimed at restoring calm

Haiti decrees transitional council aimed at restoring calm

Follow on Published On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 19:16:44 PKT

(AFP) - Haiti's government formalised the creation of a nine-member transitional presidential council on Friday, a long-delayed move intended as the first step in restoring security to the gang-ravaged Caribbean country.

Nearly 95,000 people have fled the metropolitan area of the capital Port-au-Prince in the last month as armed gangs have cemented their control.

Haitians are lacking basic goods as key ports remain closed, while the outgoing government remains absent.