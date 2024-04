Humanitarian crisis spirals in Sudan

Humanitarian crisis spirals in Sudan

(AFP) - More than 8.5 million people have fled their homes in Sudan since fighting broke out on April 15 last year between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The conflict killed thousands and sparked a humanitarian disaster.

"Time is running out," World Health Organization Spokesman Christian Lindmeier said, warning that the situation could get worse if the fighting continues.