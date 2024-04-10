The Eidul Fitr through the lens
This year Eidul Fitr festivities are dampened by the Israeli war in Gaza
(AP) - The Muslims all over the world on Wednesday marked religious festival Eidul Fitr after the holy month of Ramazan.
Let's have a look at the celebrations the spirit of which is dampened by the Israeli war in Gaza.
Karachi, Pakistan
Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Jakarta, Indonesia
Tehran, Iran
St. Petersberg, Russia
Sarajevo, Bosnia
Beijing, China
Cairo, Egypt
Jakarta, Indonesia
Nairobi, Kenya
Deir al-Balah, Gaza