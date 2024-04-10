The Eidul Fitr through the lens

World World The Eidul Fitr through the lens

This year Eidul Fitr festivities are dampened by the Israeli war in Gaza

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 16:06:08 PKT

(AP) - The Muslims all over the world on Wednesday marked religious festival Eidul Fitr after the holy month of Ramazan.

Let's have a look at the celebrations the spirit of which is dampened by the Israeli war in Gaza.

Karachi, Pakistan

Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Jakarta, Indonesia

Tehran, Iran

Tehran, Iran

St. Petersberg, Russia

Sarajevo, Bosnia

Beijing, China

Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, Egypt

Jakarta, Indonesia

Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya

Deir al-Balah, Gaza