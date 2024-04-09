Iftar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
06:29 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:53 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:36 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:43 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:58 PM
Ramadan Pedia
EID Namaz Timings
In-focus

Russia aborts launch of Angara A5 space rocket from Vostochny cosmodrome

Russia aborts launch of Angara A5 space rocket from Vostochny cosmodrome

World

An announcement was made through loudspeakers at the launch pad about the delay

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Tuesday aborted the test launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from its Vostochny cosmodrome minutes before it was scheduled to lift off.

According to an announcement made through loudspeakers at the launch pad, the launch - which was supposed to be the first for this type of rocket at Russia's new cosmodrome - was delayed by at least 24 hours. 

Related Topics
International



Advertisement

Related News