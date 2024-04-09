Russia aborts launch of Angara A5 space rocket from Vostochny cosmodrome

An announcement was made through loudspeakers at the launch pad about the delay

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Tuesday aborted the test launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from its Vostochny cosmodrome minutes before it was scheduled to lift off.

According to an announcement made through loudspeakers at the launch pad, the launch - which was supposed to be the first for this type of rocket at Russia's new cosmodrome - was delayed by at least 24 hours.