Iftar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
06:29 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:53 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:36 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:43 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:58 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

World

Ankara announced that it would be taking measures after Israel rejected its request for aid air-drop

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will impose restrictions on the export of products from 54 different categories to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, adding the measures would take effect immediately.

In a statement following Ankara's announcement that it would be taking measures after Israel rejected its request to take part in an aid air-drop, the ministry said the restrictions would include iron and steel products, construction equipment and products, machines and more. 

Related Topics
International



Advertisement

Related News