Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

Ankara announced that it would be taking measures after Israel rejected its request for aid air-drop

Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 12:29:46 PKT

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will impose restrictions on the export of products from 54 different categories to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, adding the measures would take effect immediately.

In a statement following Ankara's announcement that it would be taking measures after Israel rejected its request to take part in an aid air-drop, the ministry said the restrictions would include iron and steel products, construction equipment and products, machines and more.