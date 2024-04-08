Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid will fall on April 10

Mon, 08 Apr 2024 20:52:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – According to the moon sighting committee in Saudi Arabia, the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Monday (April 8).

As a result, Ramadan will continue until April 9, completing 30 days, and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on April 10 in Saudi Arabia.

In the UAE, the Emirates Astronomical Society also predicts that Eid will commence on April 10.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to convene in Islamabad on Tuesday to sight the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram crescent. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the chairman of the Committee, will preside over the meeting.

Representatives from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, will participate in the meeting. Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar will also contribute to the discussions.

