Iftar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
06:28 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:53 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:36 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:42 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:57 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Buildings shake briefly as earthquake rattles Taiwan

Buildings shake briefly as earthquake rattles Taiwan

World

Taiwan has been rocked by hundreds of aftershocks following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Buildings shook briefly during an earthquake in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Monday.

Taiwan has been rocked by hundreds of aftershocks following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake which hit the east of the island on Wednesday, killing at least 13 people.

More than 600 people are reportedly still stranded days after the devastating earthquake.

Rescuers face a range of threats from landslides, rockfalls and aftershocks as they continue working to evacuate the remaining trapped individuals.

Related Topics
International



Advertisement

Related News