Buildings shake briefly as earthquake rattles Taiwan

World World Buildings shake briefly as earthquake rattles Taiwan

Taiwan has been rocked by hundreds of aftershocks following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake

Follow on Published On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 11:46:06 PKT

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Buildings shook briefly during an earthquake in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Monday.

Taiwan has been rocked by hundreds of aftershocks following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake which hit the east of the island on Wednesday, killing at least 13 people.

More than 600 people are reportedly still stranded days after the devastating earthquake.

Rescuers face a range of threats from landslides, rockfalls and aftershocks as they continue working to evacuate the remaining trapped individuals.