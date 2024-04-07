Iftar Time Ramadan 27
Lahore
LHR
06:28 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:52 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:35 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:41 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:56 PM
Israeli military reduces troops in southern Gaza, spokesperson says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

The military did not immediately provide further details. It was unclear whether the withdrawal would delay a long-threatened incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which Israeli leaders have said is needed to eliminate Hamas.

The withdrawal comes as Egypt prepares to host a new round of talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal. 




