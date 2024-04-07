Israeli military reduces troops in southern Gaza, spokesperson says

World World Israeli military reduces troops in southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Israeli military reduces troops in southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Follow on Published On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 16:44:34 PKT

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

The military did not immediately provide further details. It was unclear whether the withdrawal would delay a long-threatened incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which Israeli leaders have said is needed to eliminate Hamas.

The withdrawal comes as Egypt prepares to host a new round of talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal.