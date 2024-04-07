US, Britain, Australia weigh expanding AUKUS security pact to deter China, FT says

Sun, 07 Apr 2024 16:38:01 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - The US, Britain and Australia are set to begin talks on bringing new members into their AUKUS security pact as Washington pushes for Japan to be involved as a deterrent against China, the Financial Times reported.

The countries' defence ministers will announce discussions on Monday on "Pillar Two" of the pact, which commits the members to jointly developing quantum computing, undersea, hypersonic, artificial intelligence and cyber technology, the newspaper reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

They are not considering expanding the first pillar, which is designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia, the FT said.

AUKUS, formed by the three countries in 2021, is part of their efforts to push back against China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region. China has called the AUKUS pact dangerous and warned it could spur a regional arms race.

Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador in Tokyo, wrote in an opinion piece, opens new tab in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that Japan was "about to become the first additional Pillar II partner".

A senior U.S. administration official told Reuters on Wednesday that some sort of announcement could be expected in the coming week about Japan's involvement but gave no details.

Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely discuss expanding AUKUS to include Japan when the president hosts the prime minister in Washington on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the talks said.

Australia, however, is wary of beginning new projects until more progress has been made on supplying Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines, said the source, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

OBSTACLES FOR JAPAN

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the FT report.

A Japanese foreign ministry spokesperson said the ministry could not immediately comment.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles has said they would "seek opportunities to engage close partners in AUKUS Pillar II" and any involvement of more countries would be decided and announced by the three partners, a spokesperson from his office said.

Britain's defence ministry said it too would like to involve more allies in this work, subject to joint agreement.