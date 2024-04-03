Iftar Time Ramadan 23
Lahore
LHR
06:25 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:50 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:32 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:38 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:54 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Finland, Ukraine sign 10-year security agreement

Finland, Ukraine sign 10-year security agreement

World

Finland, Ukraine sign 10-year security agreement

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

 COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Finland's President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday visited Ukraine where he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between the two countries, Stubb's office said in a statement.

The deal covers a range of topics including political support, backing for Ukraine's defence and security and support for Ukrainian reforms and reconstruction.

"The ten-year agreement is proof of Finland's long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine," Stubb's office said.

Stubb also told Zelenskiy that Finland would send another package of defence materials with an estimated value of around 188 million euros ($203 million), taking the total Finnish contribution since 2022 to around 2 billion euros.




Advertisement

Related News