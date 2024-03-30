Massive fire breaks out in Indonesian ammunition storage

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A massive fire broke out in an ammunition storage facility in Indonesia's West Java on Saturday, news website detik.com reported, citing local firefighters.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kompas TV said the facility belonged to the military. An amateur video broadcast by the news channel showed an immense blaze against the night sky, and loud explosions could be heard.