Russian mine with 13 trapped miners almost completely flooded, RIA reports

World World Russian mine with 13 trapped miners almost completely flooded, RIA reports

Rescue efforts were suspended on Wednesday due to the risk of another collapse, TASS reported

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 14:23:31 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Water has almost completely flooded the Pioneer gold mine in Russia's Amur region, where 13 miners are stuck, Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency said on Thursday, citing emergency services.

The miners became trapped on March 18 after a rock fall.

The Pioneer mine is one of the largest gold mines in Russia, and situated in the Amur region which borders China, about 5,300 km (3,300 miles) east of Moscow.

Earlier, rescue efforts were suspended on Wednesday due to the risk of another collapse, state news agency TASS reported.

Emergency workers would study water deposits discovered at the bottom of four shafts, the emergencies ministry said in a statement posted on the messenger app Telegram.