Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Papua New Guinea, GFZ says

World

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of small settlement of Ambunti

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40 miles), GFZ added. It had initially reported the quake as being at a shallower 10 km. The US Geological Survey said the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake. 

