Iftar Time - Ramadan 12
Lahore
LHR
06:18 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:46 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:24 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:30 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:47 PM
In pictures: Gunmen open fire in deadly attack on Moscow concert hall

World

The assailants threw explosives, triggering a massive blaze at the hall

Moscow (AFP) - Several gunmen in combat fatigues entered the Crocus City Hall concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday night and opened fire in popular music venue, killing dozens of people and wounding more than 100 others in a brazen terror attack.

The assailants threw explosives, triggering a massive blaze at the hall, which can accommodate 6,000, according to Russian news outlets. 

 

 

 

 

