In pictures: Gunmen open fire in deadly attack on Moscow concert hall

Published On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 08:44:44 PKT

Moscow (AFP) - Several gunmen in combat fatigues entered the Crocus City Hall concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday night and opened fire in popular music venue, killing dozens of people and wounding more than 100 others in a brazen terror attack.

The assailants threw explosives, triggering a massive blaze at the hall, which can accommodate 6,000, according to Russian news outlets.